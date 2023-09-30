Andrew Vaughn vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .260 with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks.
- Vaughn has recorded a hit in 101 of 149 games this season (67.8%), including 37 multi-hit games (24.8%).
- In 21 games this year, he has gone deep (14.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Vaughn has driven in a run in 54 games this season (36.2%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38.9% of his games this year (58 of 149), he has scored, and in seven of those games (4.7%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|74
|.261
|AVG
|.260
|.319
|OBP
|.315
|.446
|SLG
|.422
|26
|XBH
|27
|13
|HR
|8
|39
|RBI
|41
|57/17
|K/BB
|68/19
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (13-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.39 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 3.39 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.
