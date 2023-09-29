Yan Gomes vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Yan Gomes (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .269.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 113 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.2% of them.
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (7.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has an RBI in 41 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.275
|AVG
|.264
|.328
|OBP
|.304
|.418
|SLG
|.394
|16
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|29
|38/12
|K/BB
|41/8
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.