The San Diego Padres (79-80) and Chicago White Sox (61-98) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:40 PM ET. The Padres are coming off a series victory over the Giants, and the White Sox a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Nick Martinez (5-4) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (7-8) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Probable Pitchers: Martinez - SD (5-4, 3.59 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (7-8, 4.71 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (7-8) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 4.71 ERA in 172 2/3 innings pitched, with 207 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering six hits.

During 32 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.71 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to his opponents.

Cease is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Cease will try to continue a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Martínez

Martinez (5-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed two hits in four scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.59 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 62 games.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In eight starts, Martinez has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 1.7 frames per outing.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

