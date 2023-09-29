San Diego Padres (79-80) will take on the Chicago White Sox (61-98) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, September 29 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

The favored Padres have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Nick Martinez - SD (5-4, 3.59 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (7-8, 4.71 ERA)

White Sox vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

White Sox vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 117 times and won 65, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Padres have a 49-33 record (winning 59.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 109 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (33%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 17 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

White Sox vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+275) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+250) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

