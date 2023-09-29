Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Nick Martinez, who will start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 168 home runs.

Chicago is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 637 (four per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.418 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (7-8) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing six hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Cease has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Red Sox W 1-0 Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 15-4 Home José Ureña Zach Davies 9/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Home Luis Patiño Brandon Pfaadt 9/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Home Touki Toussaint Bryce Jarvis 9/29/2023 Padres - Home Dylan Cease Nick Martínez 9/30/2023 Padres - Home Mike Clevinger Michael Wacha 10/1/2023 Padres - Home José Ureña Blake Snell

