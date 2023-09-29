Friday's game between the San Diego Padres (79-80) and the Chicago White Sox (61-98) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Padres coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 29.

The Padres will give the nod to Nick Martinez (5-4, 3.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (7-8, 4.71 ERA).

White Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 109 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (33%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 17-41 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (637 total, four per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

