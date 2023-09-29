Trayce Thompson -- batting .231 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on September 29 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .176 with two doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.

Thompson has picked up a hit in 26.6% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 9.4% of them.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (6.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Thompson has driven in a run in seven games this year (10.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 64 games (20.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .200 AVG .194 .273 OBP .286 .300 SLG .226 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 20/4 K/BB 14/4 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings