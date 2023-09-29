On Friday, Tim Anderson (hitting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .246 with 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He has homered in one of 120 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 23 games this year (19.2%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 39 of 120 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 63 .250 AVG .242 .284 OBP .290 .313 SLG .285 11 XBH 10 1 HR 0 13 RBI 12 58/9 K/BB 64/17 3 SB 10

Padres Pitching Rankings