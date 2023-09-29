The Green Bay Packers right now have +6000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6000), the Packers are 17th in the NFL. They are three spots below that, 20th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Packers have had the 13th-smallest change this season, improving from +6600 at the start to +6000.

With odds of +6000, the Packers have been given a 1.6% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-1-0 this season.

The Packers have seen three of its four games go over the point total.

The Packers have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Green Bay has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Packers are averaging 280.8 yards per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank 21st defensively with 352.5 yards allowed per game.

The Packers are compiling 25 points per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 21st defensively with 24 points allowed per game.

Packers Impact Players

Jordan Love has eight TD passes and three picks in four games, completing 56.1% for 901 yards (225.3 per game).

On the ground, Love has scored two TDs and accumulated 72 yards.

In four games, Romeo Doubs has 20 receptions for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and three TDs.

In four games, Jayden Reed has 12 catches for 203 yards (50.8 per game) and two scores.

On the ground, Aaron Jones has scored one time and gained 59 yards (29.5 per game).

In four games for the Packers, Quay Walker has compiled 2.0 TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +40000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +5000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +4000 4 September 28 Lions L 34-20 +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +3500 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +12500 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +30000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +40000

Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.