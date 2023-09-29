On Friday, Lenyn Sosa (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is hitting .190 with six doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Sosa has gotten a hit in 24 of 49 games this year (49.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (10.2%).

In 10.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Sosa has an RBI in nine of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this season (22.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .195 AVG .183 .193 OBP .216 .299 SLG .352 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 8 23/0 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings