Jeimer Candelario vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jeimer Candelario (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .250.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- In 59.1% of his games this year (81 of 137), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (21.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (21 of 137), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has driven home a run in 45 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored at least once 57 times this year (41.6%), including 15 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|66
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.344
|OBP
|.329
|.448
|SLG
|.488
|33
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|14
|30
|RBI
|39
|59/29
|K/BB
|65/24
|3
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.74 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers will send Rea (6-6) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw one scoreless inning against the St. Louis Cardinals without giving up a hit.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.74, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
