Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games to Bet on Today

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. BYU Cougars

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: BYU (-1.5)

BYU (-1.5) BYU Moneyline: -120

-120 Cincinnati Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 49.5

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: BSMW (Watch on Fubo)

BSMW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Reds (-125)

Reds (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+105)

Cardinals (+105) Total: 9

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Cubs (-115)

Cubs (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Brewers (-105)

Brewers (-105) Total: 8

Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: NC State (-3.5)

NC State (-3.5) NC State Moneyline: -175

-175 Louisville Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 55.5

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: BSKC (Watch on Fubo)

BSKC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Yankees (-145)

Yankees (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Royals (+120)

Royals (+120) Total: 9

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTEP Miners

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UTEP (-1)

UTEP (-1) UTEP Moneyline: -110

-110 Louisiana Tech Moneyline: -110

-110 Total: 50.5

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)

SNY (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-120)

Phillies (-120) Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+100)

Mets (+100) Total: 8

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California TV Channel: BSW (Watch on Fubo)

BSW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Angels (-150)

Angels (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+125)

Athletics (+125) Total: 8

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Guardians (-115)

Guardians (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Tigers (-105)

Tigers (-105) Total: 8

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Braves (-300)

Braves (-300) Moneyline Underdog: Nationals (+240)

Nationals (+240) Total: 10

