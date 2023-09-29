On Friday, Ian Happ (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.359) this season, fueled by 141 hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 86th in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 156 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.4% of them.

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 65 games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 77 .232 AVG .261 .342 OBP .376 .400 SLG .443 27 XBH 30 10 HR 10 43 RBI 38 84/47 K/BB 67/51 5 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings