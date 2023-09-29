Dansby Swanson vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .247 with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 64 walks.
- In 60.7% of his 145 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.5% of his games this season, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 63 of 145 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|73
|.277
|AVG
|.218
|.342
|OBP
|.317
|.471
|SLG
|.371
|27
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|47
|RBI
|33
|71/27
|K/BB
|81/37
|1
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Rea (6-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the St. Louis Cardinals without giving up a hit.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.74, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.