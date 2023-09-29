The Chicago Cubs (82-77) hope to end their three-game losing run against the Milwaukee Brewers (90-69), at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Colin Rea (6-6) for the Brewers and Kyle Hendricks (6-8) for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (6-6, 4.74 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (6-8, 3.80 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (6-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Hendricks heads into this outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Hendricks will try to build upon a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Brewers

He will take the mound against a Brewers team that is hitting .240 as a unit (23rd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .385 (25th in the league) with 162 total home runs (24th in MLB play).

Hendricks has pitched 12 innings, giving up one earned run on eight hits while striking out 11 against the Brewers this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

The Brewers will send Rea (6-6) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 4.74, a 2.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.220.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Rea has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.