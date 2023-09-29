Friday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (90-69) and Chicago Cubs (82-77) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.

The Brewers will call on Colin Rea (6-6) against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (6-8).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have come away with 27 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 23 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (806 total).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

