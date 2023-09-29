The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger (.421 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 152 hits, batting .310 this season with 55 extra-base hits.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 128 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.6% of those games.

Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 24 of them (18.8%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has had an RBI in 59 games this year (46.1%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 71 games this season (55.5%), including 22 multi-run games (17.2%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .302 AVG .317 .354 OBP .363 .548 SLG .510 33 XBH 22 14 HR 12 49 RBI 47 42/20 K/BB 44/19 12 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings