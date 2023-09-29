The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .262 with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 35 walks.

Vaughn will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 with one homer during his last outings.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 101 of 148 games this season, with multiple hits 37 times.

Looking at the 148 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (14.2%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 54 games this year (36.5%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 58 games this year (39.2%), including seven multi-run games (4.7%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 74 .264 AVG .260 .320 OBP .315 .451 SLG .422 26 XBH 27 13 HR 8 39 RBI 41 55/16 K/BB 68/19 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings