Andrew Benintendi -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on September 29 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .685, fueled by an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .358. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

In 72.4% of his games this season (105 of 145), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (24.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 3.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 37 games this season (25.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 56 times this year (38.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 74 .281 AVG .248 .348 OBP .308 .385 SLG .336 21 XBH 20 3 HR 2 17 RBI 28 48/27 K/BB 40/24 7 SB 6

