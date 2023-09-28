How to Watch the White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 28
Bryce Jarvis takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- Chicago is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Chicago is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 634 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.
- The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.423 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (4-7) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Toussaint has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/22/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Chris Sale
|9/23/2023
|Red Sox
|W 1-0
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Nick Pivetta
|9/24/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Kutter Crawford
|9/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 15-4
|Home
|José Ureña
|Zach Davies
|9/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-0
|Home
|Luis Patiño
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Bryce Jarvis
|9/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Nick Martínez
|9/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Michael Wacha
|10/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|José Ureña
|Blake Snell
