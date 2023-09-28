Bryce Jarvis takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Chicago is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Chicago is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 634 total runs (four per game) this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.423 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (4-7) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Toussaint has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox W 1-0 Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 15-4 Home José Ureña Zach Davies 9/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Home Luis Patiño Brandon Pfaadt 9/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Touki Toussaint Bryce Jarvis 9/29/2023 Padres - Home Dylan Cease Nick Martínez 9/30/2023 Padres - Home Mike Clevinger Michael Wacha 10/1/2023 Padres - Home José Ureña Blake Snell

