Corbin Carroll and Andrew Benintendi will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-165). A 9.5-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -165 +140 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The past 10 White Sox games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in 35, or 32.4%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 31 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 9-22 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of its 156 opportunities.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-47 30-51 25-34 35-63 46-73 14-24

