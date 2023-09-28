White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (60-98) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Bryce Jarvis (2-0) for the Diamondbacks and Touki Toussaint (4-7) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The previous 10 White Sox matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have won in 35, or 32.4%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Chicago has come away with a win 13 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 28 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (634 total runs).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|@ Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
|September 23
|@ Red Sox
|W 1-0
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
|September 24
|@ Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
|September 26
|Diamondbacks
|L 15-4
|José Ureña vs Zach Davies
|September 27
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-0
|Luis Patiño vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Bryce Jarvis
|September 29
|Padres
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Martínez
|September 30
|Padres
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Michael Wacha
|October 1
|Padres
|-
|José Ureña vs Blake Snell
