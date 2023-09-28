Trayce Thompson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Jarvis and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|How to Watch White Sox vs Diamondbacks
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson has two doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .180.
- Thompson has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 6.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Thompson has had an RBI in seven games this season (11.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 13 games this season (20.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.216
|AVG
|.194
|.293
|OBP
|.286
|.324
|SLG
|.226
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|18/4
|K/BB
|14/4
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Jarvis makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 25-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen nine times this season.
- In nine appearances this season, he has compiled a 2.45 ERA and averages 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .148 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.