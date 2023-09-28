Tim Anderson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Bryce Jarvis on the mound, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.
- Anderson has recorded a hit in 74 of 119 games this season (62.2%), including 33 multi-hit games (27.7%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 119 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 23 games this year (19.3%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (32.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|63
|.255
|AVG
|.242
|.289
|OBP
|.290
|.318
|SLG
|.285
|11
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|12
|56/9
|K/BB
|64/17
|3
|SB
|10
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Jarvis will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 25-year-old righty has nine appearances in relief this season.
- In his nine games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .148 against him. He has a 2.45 ERA and averages 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
