On Thursday, Seiya Suzuki (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 29 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .282.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

In 67.9% of his 134 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 19 games this season (14.2%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (47 of 134), with two or more RBI 17 times (12.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 71 .269 AVG .293 .338 OBP .365 .445 SLG .515 23 XBH 32 9 HR 11 37 RBI 35 58/24 K/BB 70/33 3 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings