NFC North foes match up when the Detroit Lions (2-1) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) play on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field.

The betting insights and trends for the Lions and Packers can be seen below before you wager on Thursday's matchup.

Packers vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 1.5 45.5 -125 +105

Packers vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

The Packers' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 45.5 points in seven of 17 outings.

The average over/under for Green Bay's matchups last year was 44.5, one fewer point than this game's total.

Packers posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.

The Packers were underdogs six times last season and won three of those games.

Green Bay had a record of 2-2 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Detroit Lions

The Lions and their opponents scored more than 45.5 points in 12 of 17 games last season.

Detroit had an average total of 49 in its outings last season, 3.5 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Lions were 10-5-0 against the spread last season.

The Lions won 60% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-2).

Detroit had a record of 2-2 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (50%).

Lions vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Lions 26.6 5 25.1 28 49 12 Packers 21.8 14 21.8 17 44.5 7

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 43.2 45.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 24.9 25.4 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 5-4-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-4 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-0 2-3

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 50.6 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 27.2 25.2 ATS Record 10-5-0 7-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-3 4-3

