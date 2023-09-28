On Thursday, Lenyn Sosa (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Jarvis. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis

Bryce Jarvis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is hitting .194 with six doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Sosa has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.4%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Sosa has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (18.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.3%).

He has scored in 11 of 48 games so far this year.

Other White Sox Players vs the Diamondbacks

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .202 AVG .183 .200 OBP .216 .310 SLG .352 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 8 22/0 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings