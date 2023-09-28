Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown when the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions play in Week 4 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

This year Reed has nine catches (on 20 targets) and leads the Packers with 148 yards receiving (49.3 per game) while also scoring two TDs.

In one of three games this year, Reed has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0

