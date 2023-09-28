Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.

Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games to Bet on Today

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)

Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Lions (-2.5)

Lions (-2.5) Lions Moneyline: -135

-135 Packers Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 45

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)

MASN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-125)

Orioles (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+105)

Red Sox (+105) Total: 7.5

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)

SNY (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Marlins (-135)

Marlins (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+115)

Mets (+115) Total: 7.5

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo)

ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Mariners (-115)

Mariners (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (-105)

Rangers (-105) Total: 7.5

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7)

Western Kentucky (-7) Western Kentucky Moneyline: -275

-275 Middle Tennessee Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 59.5

Temple Owls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tulsa (-3.5)

Tulsa (-3.5) Tulsa Moneyline: -165

-165 Temple Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 55.5

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-250)

Brewers (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+190)

Cardinals (+190) Total: 8

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers (-225)

Dodgers (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Rockies (+180)

Rockies (+180) Total: 11.5

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)

SNET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-185)

Blue Jays (-185) Moneyline Underdog: Yankees (+150)

Yankees (+150) Total: 8.5

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSO (Watch on Fubo)

BSSO (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Braves (-145)

Braves (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Cubs (+120)

Cubs (+120) Total: 9.5

