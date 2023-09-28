Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Harrison County, Iowa? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Harrison County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Treynor High School at Missouri Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28

6:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Missouri Valley, IA

Missouri Valley, IA Conference: Western Iowa Conference

Western Iowa Conference

Friday

Woodbine High School at West Harrison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Mondamin, IA

Mondamin, IA Conference: Rolling Valley Conference

Rolling Valley Conference

TBD at Missouri Valley High School