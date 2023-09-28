Eloy Jiménez vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Bryce Jarvis on the hill, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks while batting .276.
- Jimenez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 72.6% of his games this year (85 of 117), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (25.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 37.6% of his games this season (44 of 117), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (45 of 117), with two or more runs four times (3.4%).
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|55
|.293
|AVG
|.256
|.331
|OBP
|.305
|.464
|SLG
|.430
|21
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|26
|47/14
|K/BB
|45/15
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Jarvis will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief nine times this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .148 against him this season. He has a 2.45 ERA and 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine appearances.
