Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Bryce Jarvis on the hill, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez has 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks while batting .276.
  • Jimenez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • In 72.6% of his games this year (85 of 117), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (25.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 37.6% of his games this season (44 of 117), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (45 of 117), with two or more runs four times (3.4%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 55
.293 AVG .256
.331 OBP .305
.464 SLG .430
21 XBH 20
10 HR 8
38 RBI 26
47/14 K/BB 45/15
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Jarvis will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief nine times this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .148 against him this season. He has a 2.45 ERA and 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine appearances.
