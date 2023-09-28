Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Bryce Jarvis on the hill, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023

2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks while batting .276.

Jimenez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 72.6% of his games this year (85 of 117), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (25.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 37.6% of his games this season (44 of 117), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (45 of 117), with two or more runs four times (3.4%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 55 .293 AVG .256 .331 OBP .305 .464 SLG .430 21 XBH 20 10 HR 8 38 RBI 26 47/14 K/BB 45/15 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings