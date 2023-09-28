On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .249 with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 64 walks.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 88 of 144 games this year (61.1%), with more than one hit on 38 occasions (26.4%).

He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 144), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 50 games this season (34.7%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 43.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 72 .277 AVG .220 .342 OBP .318 .471 SLG .375 27 XBH 23 13 HR 9 47 RBI 33 71/27 K/BB 81/37 1 SB 8

Braves Pitching Rankings