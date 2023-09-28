Atlanta Braves (102-56) will square off against the Chicago Cubs (82-76) at Truist Park on Thursday, September 28 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The Braves have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+120). The total is 9.5 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (10-8, 3.88 ERA)

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cubs Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 143 times and won 94, or 65.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Braves have an 80-34 record (winning 70.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 6-3 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (43.5%) in those games.

The Cubs have a mark of 14-11 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Ian Happ 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 13th 2nd

