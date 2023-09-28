Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will play Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+120). The over/under for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, the Cubs and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

The previous 10 Cubs games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (43.5%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 14-11 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 80 of 158 chances this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-36 37-40 38-33 44-43 54-54 28-22

