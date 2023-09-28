With the Green Bay Packers squaring off against the Detroit Lions in Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Aaron Jones a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12 if he scores a TD)

Jones was a force on the ground last year, as Jones scored two rushing touchdowns and amassed 65.9 yards per game. Jones was also efficient in the passing game, tallying 59 catches and five scores over the course of the year.

He ran for a touchdown in two games last season, but did not have more than one rushing TD either time.

He had a receiving touchdown in four of 17 games last season (and had multiple receiving TDs once).

Aaron Jones Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 49 0 3 27 0 Week 2 Bears 15 132 1 3 38 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 12 36 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Patriots 16 110 0 3 5 0 Week 5 Giants 13 63 0 2 17 0 Week 6 Jets 9 19 0 3 25 0 Week 7 @Commanders 8 23 0 9 53 2 Week 8 @Bills 20 143 0 4 14 0 Week 9 @Lions 9 25 0 2 20 0 Week 10 Cowboys 24 138 1 2 18 0 Week 11 Titans 12 40 0 6 20 0 Week 12 @Eagles 12 43 0 3 56 1 Week 13 @Bears 9 26 0 5 24 0 Week 15 Rams 17 90 0 4 36 1 Week 16 @Dolphins 6 25 0 2 9 0 Week 17 Vikings 14 111 0 2 2 0 Week 18 Lions 12 48 0 3 20 0

