Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Andrew Vaughn and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 35 walks and 78 RBI (143 total hits).

He has a .261/.318/.431 slash line so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 at Nationals Sep. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 51 walks and 45 RBI (146 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .265/.329/.361 so far this year.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Sep. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Sep. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 158 hits with 28 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs, 55 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 50 bases.

He's slashing .287/.363/.507 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 26 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Yankees Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Sep. 20 4-for-5 3 1 1 7 2

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .265/.340/.510 slash line on the season.

Walker enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, a triple, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 26 3-for-5 3 2 6 11 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Sep. 24 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Sep. 20 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 1

