Wednesday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) and the Chicago White Sox (60-97) clashing at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 27.

The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (2-9) for the Diamondbacks and Touki Toussaint (4-7) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 White Sox games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have won in 35, or 32.7%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has been victorious five times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (634 total).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule