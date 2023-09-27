On Wednesday, Trayce Thompson (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson has two doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .170.

In 16 of 62 games this year (25.8%) Thompson has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (8.1%).

He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Thompson has driven in a run in seven games this season (11.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 62 games (21.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .182 AVG .167 .270 OBP .362 .303 SLG .333 2 XBH 2 1 HR 2 2 RBI 5 16/4 K/BB 20/10 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings