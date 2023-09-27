Tim Anderson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .248 with 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.
- In 74 of 119 games this season (62.2%) Anderson has had a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 23 games this year (19.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 32.8% of his games this season (39 of 119), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|63
|.255
|AVG
|.242
|.289
|OBP
|.290
|.318
|SLG
|.285
|11
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|12
|56/9
|K/BB
|64/17
|3
|SB
|10
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (2-9) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.08, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.