The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) against the Braves.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .284 with 29 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Suzuki enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

In 68.4% of his games this year (91 of 133), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has had an RBI in 47 games this year (35.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Other Cubs Players vs the Braves

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 70 .269 AVG .298 .338 OBP .368 .445 SLG .523 23 XBH 32 9 HR 11 37 RBI 35 58/24 K/BB 69/32 3 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings