The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .255.

In 57.9% of his games this season (62 of 107), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (22.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in six games this season (5.6%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Andrus has had an RBI in 26 games this year (24.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .272 AVG .240 .324 OBP .295 .379 SLG .354 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 23 RBI 21 32/12 K/BB 33/13 6 SB 6

