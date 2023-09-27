Elvis Andrus vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .255.
- In 57.9% of his games this season (62 of 107), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (22.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in six games this season (5.6%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Andrus has had an RBI in 26 games this year (24.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|56
|.272
|AVG
|.240
|.324
|OBP
|.295
|.379
|SLG
|.354
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|21
|32/12
|K/BB
|33/13
|6
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (2-9) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 6.08 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
