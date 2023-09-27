Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (101-56) into a matchup against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (82-75) at Truist Park, on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET. Acuna is at .335, the third-best average in the league, while Bellinger ranks sixth at .309.

The Braves will look to Darius Vines (1-0) against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (8-10).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Vines - ATL (1-0, 4.40 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (8-10, 5.24 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (8-10 with a 5.24 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 29th of the season.

The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.24, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opposing batters have a .266 batting average against him.

Taillon enters this game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Taillon is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Darius Vines

The Braves' Vines will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 3 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 4.40, a batting average against of .212 and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.