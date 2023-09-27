Cody Bellinger vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger (hitting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Darius Vines. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 149 hits, batting .309 this season with 55 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is ninth in slugging.
- In 94 of 126 games this year (74.6%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.8% of his games this season, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 55.6% of his games this year (70 of 126), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (17.5%) he has scored more than once.
Other Cubs Players vs the Braves
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.302
|AVG
|.316
|.354
|OBP
|.364
|.548
|SLG
|.517
|33
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|12
|49
|RBI
|47
|42/20
|K/BB
|42/19
|12
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will look to Vines (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
