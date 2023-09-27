Christopher Morel -- batting .195 with a double, three home runs, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the mound, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has 15 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .237.

Morel has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 104 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has driven home a run in 43 games this season (41.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

In 46.2% of his games this season (48 of 104), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .234 AVG .239 .284 OBP .322 .495 SLG .479 21 XBH 21 13 HR 12 43 RBI 25 65/14 K/BB 66/21 3 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings