Yan Gomes vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes -- hitting .273 with three doubles, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Gomes has had a hit in 67 of 110 games this season (60.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (20.9%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (7.3%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 31.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.275
|AVG
|.264
|.328
|OBP
|.303
|.418
|SLG
|.401
|16
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|27
|38/12
|K/BB
|38/7
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Elder (12-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 20th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.