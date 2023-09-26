White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Tuesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-74) and the Chicago White Sox (60-96) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 26.
The probable starters are Zach Davies (2-5) for the Diamondbacks and Jose Urena (0-6) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.
- The White Sox have been underdogs in 106 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (33%) in those contests.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious 16 times in 56 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Chicago is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.0 runs per game (630 total).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|@ Nationals
|L 4-3
|José Ureña vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 20
|@ Nationals
|L 13-3
|Michael Kopech vs Josiah Gray
|September 22
|@ Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
|September 23
|@ Red Sox
|W 1-0
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
|September 24
|@ Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
|September 26
|Diamondbacks
|-
|José Ureña vs Zach Davies
|September 27
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|José Ureña vs Ryne Nelson
|September 29
|Padres
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Martínez
|September 30
|Padres
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Michael Wacha
|October 1
|Padres
|-
|José Ureña vs Blake Snell
