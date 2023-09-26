Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Vikings have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 26.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Vikings and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 17 times last season.
- Minnesota had the seventh-ranked offense last season (361.5 yards per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.
- The Vikings put up an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 away last season.
- Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).
- The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).
- Also, Cousins ran for 97 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, hauling in 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).
- In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).
- On the ground with the Rams, Cam Akers scored seven touchdowns and picked up 786 yards (52.4 per game).
- On defense last year, Jordan Hicks helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games.
Vikings Player Futures
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|L 20-17
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|L 34-28
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|L 28-24
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+550
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
Odds are current as of September 26 at 5:15 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
