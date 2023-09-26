Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Rockies.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 29 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 56 walks while batting .283.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

In 90 of 132 games this year (68.2%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

In 19 games this year, he has homered (14.4%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 46 games this season (34.8%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 59 of 132 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 69 .269 AVG .296 .338 OBP .367 .445 SLG .518 23 XBH 31 9 HR 11 37 RBI 33 58/24 K/BB 67/32 3 SB 3

