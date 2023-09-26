Seiya Suzuki vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Rockies.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 29 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 56 walks while batting .283.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- In 90 of 132 games this year (68.2%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- In 19 games this year, he has homered (14.4%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 46 games this season (34.8%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 59 of 132 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|69
|.269
|AVG
|.296
|.338
|OBP
|.367
|.445
|SLG
|.518
|23
|XBH
|31
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|33
|58/24
|K/BB
|67/32
|3
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Braves rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (180 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Braves will send Elder (12-4) to make his 31st start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.63), 28th in WHIP (1.240), and 43rd in K/9 (6.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.