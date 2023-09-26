Nico Hoerner vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nico Hoerner (.479 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .740, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .390 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 109th in slugging.
- In 74.0% of his 146 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 50 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 146), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (42 of 146), with more than one RBI 18 times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 70 of 146 games this season, and more than once 19 times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|68
|.294
|AVG
|.279
|.366
|OBP
|.333
|.405
|SLG
|.373
|21
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|28
|39/26
|K/BB
|44/22
|21
|SB
|19
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (180 total, 1.2 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 31st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.63), 28th in WHIP (1.240), and 43rd in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
