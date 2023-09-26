Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Astros on September 26, 2023
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker are two of the players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros square off at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday (at 10:05 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 179 hits with 37 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 45 walks and 101 RBI. He's also stolen 36 bases.
- He's slashing .283/.341/.494 so far this year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 136 hits with 34 doubles, 17 home runs and 89 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .265/.377/.430 slash line so far this year.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 22
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 156 hits with 34 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 78 walks and 110 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He has a .281/.367/.514 slash line so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 24
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 90 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .259/.362/.434 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
